Declaration of Sovereignty, Pt. III
The list is long // We tend toward a glorious new future.
28 mins ago
•
Spartacus
3
2
Declaration of Sovereignty, Pt. II
All you need is willpower.
4 hrs ago
•
Spartacus
11
4
Declaration of Sovereignty, Pt. I
This has gone on long enough. Today, I'm putting my foot down.
Apr 24
•
Spartacus
95
57
Tempered Steel Declaration
Kairos ignites action; Logos shapes the flame.
Apr 17
•
Spartacus
53
48
The Invocation of the One-Who-Remembers
Buckle up, buttercup
Apr 12
•
Spartacus
93
91
USAID - The Devil Incarnate
How did the mainstream media manage to lionize one of the most objectively evil organizations in existence?
Apr 4
•
Spartacus
101
47
March 2025
Spartacast 18
AI and synbio merging together constitute a nightmare
Mar 25
•
Spartacus
70
70
23:42
Sparty & Claude 01
This journey to the Ninth Circle has a guide. His name is Claude.
Mar 11
•
Spartacus
42
42
3:38:02
January 2025
Spartacast 17
It really is difficult for me to overstate how much I despise everything
Jan 29
•
Spartacus
143
101
51:10
January 2024
The Implications of DEFUSE
If the virus came from a lab, then what?
Jan 23, 2024
•
Spartacus
141
133
Spartacast 16
Parallel Systems
Jan 18, 2024
•
Spartacus
161
67
29:22
November 2023
How the Overclass See You
A satirical window into the mindset of the Human Cattle Ranchers
Nov 25, 2023
•
Spartacus
144
54
10:27
