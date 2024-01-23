ICENI Bulletins

ICENI Bulletins

Declaration of Sovereignty, Pt. III
The list is long // We tend toward a glorious new future.
  
Spartacus
2
Declaration of Sovereignty, Pt. II
All you need is willpower.
  
Spartacus
4
Declaration of Sovereignty, Pt. I
This has gone on long enough. Today, I'm putting my foot down.
  
Spartacus
57
Tempered Steel Declaration
Kairos ignites action; Logos shapes the flame.
  
Spartacus
48
The Invocation of the One-Who-Remembers
Buckle up, buttercup
  
Spartacus
91
USAID - The Devil Incarnate
How did the mainstream media manage to lionize one of the most objectively evil organizations in existence?
  
Spartacus
47

