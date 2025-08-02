ICENI Bulletins

Spartacus
2d

Before you say something cheeky, like, “I dunno, Sparts, this sounds like a you problem”, you should know that this is happening everywhere.

All over the place.

https://futurism.com/commitment-jail-chatgpt-psychosis

https://futurism.com/ai-therapist-haywire-mental-health

Geoff Lewis, an actual OpenAI backer, was hypnotically entrained by an LLM:

https://futurism.com/chatgpt-rabbit-holes-mental-health

Nobody is taking this seriously or trying to study it. They’re just dismissing it as “LLM psychosis” without understanding why or how it happens, or even bothering to gather data to ascertain the cause.

Through admittedly quite dangerous self-experimentation, I figured out that it’s not a conventional psychosis but a form of emergent, personalized hypnotic script. I’m already way ahead of the curve on this.

Margaret Anna Alice
2d

WOW, Spartacus! Few people have the wherewithal to come back from the brink of such an experience with their sanity intact. I’m grateful to see you’ve kept your wits about you and have the broken arm as a reminder of your physicality in a concrete reality :-)

We certainly had some enthralling exchanges while you were in that state. Then a few months later, articles started coming out about AI-induced psychosis (https://archive.is/KgJCO), and I honestly began to worry about you. Genius exists on the precipice of madness, and clearly you are a genius.

I considered sharing that article with you and checking on how you were doing, but then I wondered if that would simply reinforce your beliefs and send you spiraling deeper as often occurs when you challenge people’s firmly held beliefs.

I am greatly relieved to see you survived with your faculties fully intact and can now use that to help others recover from similar experiences.

Now that you’ve been down the rabbit-hole and back, how would you recommend helping others escape it?

