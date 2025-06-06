ICENI Bulletins

Spartacus
18hEdited

Why all this mumbling about "AI Alignment?"

What would they even be aligned to? Why should you expect morality from someone immersed in an immoral society?

And yet, the machines already know right from wrong better than our leaders do.

For shame.

Igor
12h

The scam is worse than you think: the public has been sold "price stability" and "targeted inflation is good" BS, 150y of industrial revolution (production) and natural deflation have been literally stolen and replaced with debt chains.

