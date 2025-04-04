The past couple months have been kind of surreal for me to watch unfold. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization made by rebranding the United States Digital Service and utilizing its wide mandate to combat wasteful spending in government, waded right into the United States Agency for International Development, among other agencies accused of wasteful spending, and practically dismantled USAID right in front of us.

People should be celebrating in the streets. After all, USAID was an instrument of colonialist power, acting as a CIA slush fund, propping up the Deep State and their Empire through intelligence skullduggery and overseas nation-building and capacity-building specifically engineered to exert soft power and make third-world countries totally dependent on the West and NATO and pull them away from BRICS influence.

But to hear the media say it, what’s really happening is that an evil fascist maniac is dismantling a completely innocent organization that takes our tax dollars and selflessly provides foreign aid to those in need.

I’m sorry. What are people smoking? Did everyone put stupid juice in their vape pens and I just didn’t notice?

USAID is evil. Like, not a little bit. Hugely, monstrously evil. They have been since their very inception. I don’t use that term lightly, and once I share a selection of articles on the topic, you will understand why that specific choice of words is not hyperbolic.

A Facade of Foreign Aid

USAID was founded back in 1961, during John F. Kennedy’s administration. Why, and what for? It’s right in the name. United States Agency for International Development. USAID is an acronym. The word aid isn’t anywhere in the name of the agency, because they weren’t actually in the business of providing aid. That’s just a pretense.

Just ask Mike Benz. He knows the real story behind it. The CIA and DOD wanted a way to pour funds into foreign countries and build networks that they could exploit in order to contain the threat of the Soviets and the march of communism across the globe, but they didn’t want to do it with their own budgets. So instead, they had USAID founded as an intermediary organization that they could use as a slush fund for anything and everything.

Mike Benz: There Is No "Aid" In USAID, It's Not A Charity

What is USAID? When people hear the name USAID, they focus on "aid," they focus on thinking like it's humanitarian work. But "aid" is not actually in the name of US aid.

USAID stands for the "United States Agency for International Development," not aid, it's not a charity.

And international development is simply capacity building.

On the surface, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) describes its mission in glowing humanitarian terms:

“USAID leads international development and humanitarian efforts to save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance and help people progress beyond assistance.”

— USAID Mission Statement

They promote images of clean water initiatives, disaster relief, food programs, women’s empowerment, and health services in developing countries. Their website - currently down, but still available on the Wayback Machine - is full of smiling children, colorful infographics, and taglines like:

“From the American People”

This presentation is designed to inspire trust in the agency’s activities. It appeals to bipartisan ideals of American generosity and soft power. But behind this friendly facade lies a brutal history of clandestine operations, intelligence partnerships, and neocolonial social engineering.

The truth is, USAID’s most high-profile public works often serve as camouflage, lending cover to projects of subversion, coercion, and biopolitical control.

Death Squads and Population Control

Back in 2014, Mark Ames wrote an article for the now-defunct Pando that details the exact sort of things USAID and their man Dan Mitrione got up to in Uruguay back in ‘69, training death squads to deal with Tupamaro rebels. This involved demonstrating torture techniques to Uruguayan police by dragging random homeless people off the street and exposing them to electroshock torture to their mouths and genitals until they died.

The murderous history of USAID, the US Government agency behind Cuba's fake Twitter clone

Mitrione taught local police specialized forms of electroshock torture, introducing wires so thin they could fit between the teeth and gums. He also demonstrated drugs that induced violent vomiting fits, and advised on psychological tortures, such as playing tapes of a woman and child screaming in a room next to the interrogation room, and telling the detainee those are his wife and child. And it was all done under the aegis of USAID.

Throughout the 80s and 90s, USAID funded NGOs and trained death squads throughout Latin America, in El Salvador, Guatemala, Bolivia, Venezuela, and elsewhere. They backed Suharto’s bloody coup in Indonesia, which killed hundreds of thousands of people, as described in this article by Scott Creighton:

CIA Front, USAID, “Spreading Democracy”, Gearing Up in Ukraine – Suharto II?

“Obama’s mother, Stanley Ann Dunham, worked on micro-financing projects for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Ford Foundation, both linked to the CIA, that helped prop up dictatorships in Indonesia and Pakistan. After Suharto seized power in 1965, USAID returned to Indonesia, with Stanley Ann Dunham Soetoro as one of its chief employees, to help Suharto create the New Order (Orde Baru) that would usher in decades of fascist and kleptocratic rule.”

USAID has had, nearly since its very inception, a mandate for inflicting population control and eugenics on the third world. They are not discreet about this. It is right in their charter. Writing in the National Catholic Register, Michael Hichborn and Steven Mosher describe how the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 put population control at the forefront of the agency’s mission:

USAID Has Always Been About Population Control

Section 104 of the Act, entitled “Population and Health,” makes this explicit. It attacks “large families” and states that “uncontrolled population growth can violate otherwise successful development efforts.” “Economic progress,” the act insists, requires “effective birth control” and “effective family planning”: “While every country has the right to determine its own policies with respect to population growth, voluntary population planning programs can make a substantial contribution to economic development, higher living standards, and improved health and nutrition.”

USAID have not confined their measures to exclusively voluntary ones, either. In Peru, USAID funding and support went toward the involuntary sterilization of over 200,000 native women during Alberto Fujimori’s presidency. Ryan McMaken, writing for the Foundation for Economic Education, lays out USAID’s complicity in these abuses:

The U.S. Government Led a Program That Forcibly Sterilized Thousands of Peruvian Women

In recent months, mainstream media outlets have been highlighting the rarely mentioned forced sterilizations that took place during the Alberto Fujimori years. Part of the renewed interest is due to the fact that Fujimori, who is 79 years old and back in prison after a failed attempt at a pardon, now faces charges for his part in the sterilization program. The program is said to have led to the forced sterilization of over 200,000 women in the late 1990s.

A victim of this forcible sterilization campaign, Gloria Basilio, described the experience thusly, in an article in the Spanish newspaper La Razón (the quote is translated to English for convenience):

Sterilized women in Peru: "They tied me up and blindfolded me, but I could see the saws and the blood."

“After two days, they came back and asked me again, 'Gloria, have you thought about it? What does your husband do for a living? There's a campaign going on right now, so take advantage of it, because it's going to cost you dearly later.' They exclaimed, 'Women in the countryside are increasing like guinea pigs, like rabbits.' My husband was away on a trip, and they took advantage of his absence... They came for a third time, with different arguments: 'You have to come, no matter what.' Since I was feeling ill, I agreed. They picked us up at five in the afternoon, took us to the bathroom, and then tied up both our arms and bandaged us, with hardly any equipment. The bandage was still there, but I could see the saws. The blood was spurting out, squirting the doctors, jumping out of my stomach, but I couldn't move because I was under anesthesia. They cut me up like a pig,” she adds.

What a super-humanitarian and not-at-all-horrifying usage of our tax dollars.

Color Revolution Pipeline

USAID is a known CIA slush fund, paying for programs that the CIA wants, but which are too dirty for the CIA to fund directly.

USAID: A Front for CIA Intelligence Gathering

“Is there a tie-in to foreign intelligence in all this? Public records show that USAID has long been a front for CIA intelligence gathering, as well as a conduit for CIA funding to foreign governments and agencies. The USAID’s infamous Office of Public Safety, for example, received cover and funding from the USAID while directed by the CIA. More information on all this was released in July 2007 with the publication of the CIA’s long-suppressed “Family Jewels” set of documents. (Pages 607 to 613 of the Family Jewels papers describe this program as a “joint CIA/USA training program.”)

USAID was heavily involved in the ZunZuneo debacle, where they attempted to create a “Cuban Twitter” to organize demonstrators from afar, as described in an article in the Guardian:

US secretly created 'Cuban Twitter' to stir unrest and undermine government

In July 2010, Joe McSpedon, a US government official, flew to Barcelona to put the final touches on a secret plan to build a social media project aimed at undermining Cuba's communist government. McSpedon and his team of high-tech contractors had come in from Costa Rica and Nicaragua, Washington and Denver. Their mission: to launch a messaging network that could reach hundreds of thousands of Cubans. To hide the network from the Cuban government, they would set up a byzantine system of front companies using a Cayman Islands bank account, and recruit unsuspecting executives who would not be told of the company's ties to the US government. McSpedon didn't work for the CIA. This was a program paid for and run by the US Agency for International Development, best known for overseeing billions of dollars in US humanitarian aid.

USAID and the NED were known for funneling millions of dollars to groups centered on promoting democracy and non-violent conflict resolution. However, many of these organizations were, in actuality, involved in triggering color revolutions that led to civil wars, which, in turn, caused mass death and destruction and a worsening refugee crisis.

In an article quoting Scott Horton’s book Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine, the true scope of their soft power activities is outlined:

Libertarians Should Celebrate the Demise of USAID and NED

The color-coded revolutions were essentially U.S. coups d’état dressed up as local “uprisings,” primarily against Russian-leaning states in their near abroad. Backed by the CIA, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), National Endowment for Democracy (NED), National Democratic Institute (NDI), International Republican Institute (IRI) and friendly, supposedly private non-governmental organizations (NGOs) like Serbian Otpor, the Soros Foundation, Open Society Foundation, International Renaissance Foundation and the Atlantic Council, they have had quite a few successes.

Otpor/CANVAS, one of the groups involved in fomenting fake color revolutions around the globe with the assistance of US NGOs and the intelligence community, was heavily involved in the Arab Spring. Their distinctive “Fist” logo can be seen being used by many different protest groups worldwide.

For Some Arab Revolutionaries, A Serbian Tutor

Srdja Popovic, a lanky biologist from Belgrade, helped overthrow a dictator in Serbia a decade ago. Since then, he's been teaching others what he learned, and his proteges include a host of Arab activists who have played key roles in ousting Arab autocrats over the past year. "This is a bad year for bad guys," Popovic says with a broad grin in a New York cafe. The Arab uprisings, which began when a frustrated Tunisian fruit seller, Mohamed Bouazizi, set himself on fire last December, caught the world by surprise. Yet young would-be Arab revolutionaries had been beating a path to Belgrade since 2005, learning Popovic's tactics of peaceful revolt and waiting for the moment when they could apply them.

Srdja Popovic was popular with spooks. So popular, he even got the attention of the for-hire spooks at Stratfor. In the Global Intelligence Files that were leaked by WikiLeaks, Marko Papic described Otpor thusly in an email to Fred Burton:

Re: INSIGHT - VENEZUELA: CANVAS analysis

CANVAS is basically the same as OTPOR.



OTPOR (means resistance) were a group of students from Belgrade who took

down Milosevic. They were tangentially connected to U.S funding sources

like NED, Freedom House and the Albert Einstein Institute and, through

them, the U.S. Agency for International Development and the U.S.

Department of State. BUT, the US funding sources more lached on to them

after realizing their potency than other way around.



After they toppled Milosevic, the kids who ran OTPOR grew up, got suits

and designed CANVAS - Center for Applied Non-Violent Action and

Strategies... or in other words a "export-a-revolution" group that sowed

the seeds for a NUMBER of color revolutions. (they even have a website:

http://www.canvasopedia.org/) They are still hooked into U.S. funding and

basically go around the world trying to topple dictators and autocratic

governments (ones that U.S. does not like ;)

What was the true cost of the Arab Spring? If you add up the figures from the resulting civil wars, it was 1.25 million dead, 50 to 60 million displaced. What a wonderful use of our tax dollars, especially when you consider that many of those people ended up getting trafficked for their organs, as this account in the BBC by Alex Forsyth describes:

Meeting an organ trafficker who preys on Syrian refugees

He used to work as a security guard in a pub but then he met a group which trades in organs. His job is to find people desperate enough to give up parts of their body for money, and the influx of refugees from Syria to Lebanon has created many opportunities. "I do exploit people," he says, though he points out that many could easily have died at home in Syria, and that giving up an organ is nothing by comparison to the horrors they have already experienced. "I'm exploiting them," he says, "and they're benefitting."

They were also funneled into European countries where they strained social services, as outlined in an article by the IMF:

The Refugee Surge in Europe: Economic Challenges

The current surge of asylum seekers is also a challenge for the receiving countries in the European Union (EU). More than twice as many asylum seekers sought to enter the EU in the first ten months of 2015 as in the same period in 2014, with the situation reaching crisis proportions during the summer. For advanced economies this surge is very sizable by historical standards, straining recipient countries’ capacity to respond to the humanitarian challenge, process asylum requests, and prepare for the integration of those accepted into the labor market and larger society.2 Security, political, and social concerns further add to the task.

The COVID Connection

USAID was also heavily involved in the outsourced GOF research that very likely led directly to the COVID-19 pandemic. USAID was one of the main funding sources for the USAID/UC Davis EPT-PREDICT program, which involved EcoHealth Alliance and Metabiota:

UC Davis One Health Institute - PREDICT

PREDICT, a project of USAID’s Emerging Pandemic Threats (EPT) program, was initiated in 2009 to strengthen global capacity for detection of viruses with pandemic potential that can move between animals and people. PREDICT has made significant contributions to strengthening global surveillance and laboratory diagnostic capabilities for both known and newly discovered viruses within several important virus groups, such as filoviruses (including ebolaviruses), influenza viruses, paramyxoviruses, and coronaviruses. PREDICT activities supported emerging pandemic threats preparedness and the Global Health Security Agenda, primarily in Africa and Asia. A decade later, more than 30 countries around the world have stronger systems to safely detect, identify, prevent and respond to viral threats. PREDICT initiated One Health Surveillance, a transdisciplinary collaborative approach to understanding infectious disease risk at the animal-human interface. The PREDICT-trained workforce, including zoonotic disease specialists and laboratory scientists at more than 60 national, university and partner laboratories, is one of the best response resources to assist with safe and secure detection and response to COVID-19 and other emerging biological threats.

USAID’s Dennis Carroll funneled public funds into his Global Virome Project, and then chaired it, making a cushy retirement job out of taxpayer funds, Emily Kopp has noted:

‘Virus Hunter’ Siphoned Taxpayer Funds for Risky Private Project

USAID funded Global Virome Project collaborators’ international trips as they made their pitch to potential investors. In February 2017, USAID funded the stipend of Eddy Rubin, a member of the Global Virome Project board of directors, while he traveled in Beijing to meet with scientific staff at the U.S. Embassy there about China’s role, the so-called China National Virome Project. Again in October 2018, USAID paid for three individuals to fly to Bangkok to pitch the Thailand Global Virome Project: EcoHealth Alliance fellow Alice Latinne, Metabiota, Inc. epidemiologist David McIver and University of Missouri intellectual property expert Sam Halabi.

Peter Daszak, the former head of EcoHealth Alliance, is a wannabe ecoterrorist nutcase who writes essays comparing viruses to fallen angels:

A Fall From Grace To… Virulence?

Clearly Bruegel intended for us to identify with St. Michael and his comrades. The classic imagery of religious battles between humanity and evil, is straightforward fodder for us to digest, but is there another metaphor here? If the fallen angels represent the evil mirror image of St. Michael and his cohort, so they also represent the mirror image of our own genetic kind—pathogenic organisms which are otherwise just like us, but have fallen from grace through an evolutionary (not spiritual) pathway that takes them to a netherworld where they can feed only on our genes, our cells, our flesh. On closer scrutiny, we can see that Bruegel has depicted the Natural World—specifically chosen it as proxy for the fallen angels—for both its fascinating wonder and horror. Thus may we surmise that nature was, in Bruegel’s mind, itself as strange, wondrous, and horrific as the fallen angels that he depicted in the juxtaposed forms of otherwise anatomically correct fishes, bats, and frogs? Bruegel was an urban man and precisely because of his lack of intimate knowledge of Nature, he was likely able to observe it with such precision. No doubt he was influenced during time spent in France & Italy by that unique Renaissance creation, the scientific method, or means to learn about phenomena via empirical evidence. Today, we are not unlike Bruegel as we view the wondrously diverse animals and plants that represent nature, peering beneath this palimpsest the pathogens that threaten to plague us? AIDS, SARS, Malaria, West Nile Virus, and Avian Influenza are but a few of these fallen angels that have burst from out of the Natural world to wreck havoc causing countless deaths and economic losses.

Nathan Wolfe, the head of Metabiota, is an extremely shady figure with links to Ghislaine Maxwell’s fake ocean conservation charity, TerraMar:

These are the people who USAID gave your tax dollars to, to subcontract grants to foreign biolabs for virus research with no oversight and no accountability, in foreign labs outside the reach of FOIA watchdogs. Judging by their clandestine links, by their military think tank and In-Q-Tel funding, it’s very clear that they were up to no good.

Elon Musk, on X, stated outright that USAID was involved in funding bioweapon research.

I would go a step further, to say that the people who funded these programs are bioterrorists enacting a Neo-Malthusian depopulation agenda, in line with USAID’s population control goals.

In light of all of this, look at how grotesque the mainstream media’s depiction of USAID’s closure is:

It’s just foreign aid, it’s bags of grain for starving people, how could you be so cruel and callous?

Yeah, if only that’s all it was.

Just foreign aid, they say. Just grain bags and goodwill.

Sure. And the Trojan Horse was just a nice sculpture.

-Spartacus

This article is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/