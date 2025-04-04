ICENI Bulletins

Redeemed Dissident
Apr 4

While these developments appear to be part of dismantling an apparatus of the "deep state" to redistribute funds used for nefarious purposes into more suitable ones ("eliminating waste" as it is being defined w/little indication of the new destination for such funds), it is instead something quite different: the continuation & expansion of a much larger, organized, & already "in process" plan.

We observe the appointed technocrats & their (unselected, but relied upon) colleagues deliberately, systematically engaged (w/ DJT's blessing, participation/defense & active endorsement) in the "acceleration" of what is intended to occur to us to be the practical, efficient & even essential brilliance of leveraging technologically-driven (AI is used identify/eliminate unwanted agencies & budgets that seem unnecessary or characterized as highjacked "pork" projects that are also foreign to the emerging new governance structures), empowered & dispatched via centralized, non-elected & therefore unaccountable governance cut-outs to make sweeping, non-legislated changes undaunted by any legislative, judicial or quasi-executive resistance. And the cheers go up far & wide, "promises made, promises kept."

The emperor/CEO [per Curtis Yarvin's depiction of what is to come] & the "dark MAGA" influencers & executors in the present ruling class of overlords & techo-transhumanists laboring furiously, spurred on by the momentum of 107+ & counting EO's overriding all Constitutional protocols & assuming presumed changes to the "social contract" & the confidence of the voter base "mandate" (in an uncontested, apparently perfectly conducted selection process that somehow this time turned out the way it was intended) to complete the much heralded "great reset" have seized the moment, & wasted no time in completing their activities (w/ more to come). To what end, would be the question - a revitalized 1776 (as advertised initially) or realization of 2030 objectives (via the Project 2025 blueprint) as is apparently the case to date.

The resulting, ongoing, & ambitious destruction and/or complete reconfiguration of the structures

of a much-beleaguered Republic into one of several (10?) regional power sub-components within

the emerging unified world technate springs to mind immediately, especially when the team

surrounding the Emperor all subscribe to & promote the machinations & philosophies of such a

monstrosity (w/ EMusk's grandfather prominently, publicly advocating the same in Canada in the

1930's as well before retiring to the Apartheid state of South Africa to perpetuate social changes

there instead post WWII). A Technocrat, Inc map [of the "North American Union"] from the 1930's

coincidentally matches exactly the geographic area(s) sought by the administration for

consolidation.

The accelerated technocratic system being advanced rapidly before our eyes (complete with digital

[stable coin?] currency, biometric ID, "freedom or "SMART" [Secret Militarized Armaments (IN)

Residential Technology - yes, like your phone]/ C-40 cities, the seizure & control/management of

resources & even natural processes), with AI as a backbone & critical driver satisfy the

incrementally (over time & circumstance) modified perspectives of the shell-shocked, weakened,

passive populous are screaming for the "government" to take care of everything for them (the

ultimate abdication of personal agency and autonomy).

Since virtually every one of the "inner circle" in the Administration are actively involved in the plan

to COMPLETE what had already been started years before -- the destruction of the governance

system, the economic system, the complete and visible marriage of AI & medical control and

manipulation, etc. & the promises made that "after this selection, you won't have to vote again" --

& since the world theater is being prepped for large-scale wars & the intended seizure & control of

critical assets & resources [for digitization & commoditization & inventorying/management] as well as strategic locations & the deprivation & further isolation & alienation of compliant citizens, there are only details about timing & players to carry out the remaining steps.

The use of "my side" mind control, the weakening of people through poisons in our air, water, soil,

plants, animals, & skies, the use of electromagnetic weapons & military industrial complex's tactics

en masse have produced weak people who cannot critically think & who are desperate, worn down

& confused about how they can maintain the ever-desired "status quo" when in fact a new

paradigm has emerged & is being actively completed now. The longer-term implications of what is

occurring right now will bear out that nothing is being done for the good of the citizenry & instead

a diabolic plan for the inversion of every decent & productive thing (every potential development

already considered & planned for) to yield the all powerful, all-controlling central government with

the "slave class" consigned to find meaning, purpose & continued freedom / existence outside the

electronic panopticon being completed now & led by those who constitute the ultimate Trojan

horse & who have counterparts in every major nation, cheered along by the WEF and other

globalist organizations. WE are being led down a path to our own destruction. This is not about

personality or intention, it is about the realization of long-held objectives & their implementation.

Apr 4

USAID is a grifters paradise. The perfect thievery of taxpayer dollars year after year with absolutely no accountability or culpability. This is the underground DC Swamp at work for the betterment of only one thing...itself.

Congress knew as did everyone else in the Swamp and yet they all sewed zippers with locks into their putrid mouths. They were all getting a slice of the taxpayer pie. Many still are with bogus SS and medicare funds coming in the door.

