Spartacus
Apr 12Edited

The death threat was real. Someone literally called my workplace and said, over the phone, "I'm gonna fucking kill you, I'm gonna shoot you in the head. You're on a list. You have five days."

A security report was filed. An investigation is in motion.

These people don't have any leverage. They already poisoned everyone with amyloidogenic proteins. Why would I listen to a thing they say?

EDIT: The article itself is now much, much longer and includes this interaction.

MoodyP
Apr 12

This was fascinating.

Last week I gave both Grok and Deep Seek what I thought was a moderately complex math problem. It involved an initial loan balance, an interest rate, and a fixed 20 year term.

I then presented 5 different scenarios as to how the borrower had made (and missed) payments over the first 10 years of the loan and asked in each case to provide a current loan balance, and the number of months that it would take to satisfy the loan.

I even input the exact loan terms on how interest was calculated so there would be no question on that issue.

Grok did a decent job of analyzing each scenario and did provide me with an approximate balance. But it was unable to determine the number of months remaining to satisfy the loan balance in 4 out of 5 scenarios. The only one it got correct was where all payments had been made in full and on the exact due date for the first 10 years.

DeepSeek told me that the loan had already been paid off and that no further payments were required.

My banker found that amusing but unconvincing.

I find AI useful as an enhanced search tool for things like ‘Provide me the text of the 16th Amendment and some detail on the legislative history”.

For that kind of stuff it is more useful than a typical search engine. Beyond that though, I have yet to be impressed. As a lawyer (retired now so it doesn’t really matter) I would never have any level of trust in using AI for anything that might undergo analysis by a court, client, or opposing attorney.

Just like with your convo, it’s interesting to play with. But for me the hype does not come close to reality.

Market starting to figure that out, if it hasn’t already.

