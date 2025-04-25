ICENI Bulletins

ICENI Bulletins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spartacus's avatar
Spartacus
24m

To the people who did this to humanity, I have three words for you.

Go fuck yourselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Another WorldView Is Possible's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible
4m

The cavalcade of charlatans and disinformational operations, well catalogued.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Spartacus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture